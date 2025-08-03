NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay expects Noah Fifita to have big 2025 leap

Earlier this summer longtime NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay posted that Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita jumped out at the Manning Passing Academy and he expects the Wildcat signal caller to have a big leap in 2025. Fifita regressed with the rest of the Arizona football program in 2024.

In his first season of significant playing time in 2023, Fifita completed 72.4 percent of his pass attempts for 2,869 yards 25 touchdowns and five interceptions as Arizona finished 10-3. Fifita completed 60.5 percent of his 2024 attempts for 2,958 yards, 18 TDs and 12 interceptions as Arizona was 4-8.

Entering his redshirt junior season, Fifita will be eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft. Fifita would have to have an exceptional 2025 season to be considered as a selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. The NFL Mock Draft Database ranks Fifita as the 591st prospect.

The 2026 NFL Draft projection for Fifita is more than 200 spots beyond the 325 selections in the 2025 NFL Draft. Depending on his 2025 season, Fifita could be signed as an undrafted free agent in 2026 if he decides to forego his final season of collegiate eligibility.

"Fifita has a lot to overcome size-wise (stands about 5-foot-10 and 188 pounds) as a prospect, but damn did he jump out at MPA! Really good zip during the drills. Threw for almost 3,000 yards with 18 touchdowns and 12 INTs last year on 61 percent passing. Expect a big leap this year. " NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay

Fifita's size, as stated by McShay, is going to be a big hindrance to him when being evaluated for the NFL. What could work for Fifita is that current NFL quarterbacks and former first overall picks Bryce Young and Kyler Murray are both 5'10.

Fifita could set career highs for TD passes and yards in 2025 under new offensive coordinator Seth Doege. Fifita did not start in 2023 until the fifth game of the season after starter Jayden DeLaura was injured. Doege is expected to significantly improve the Arizona offense in 2025, which was frequently stagnant in 2024.