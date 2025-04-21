NFL Draft guru Todd McShay shares why he ranks Tetairoa McMillan lower than peers

During his podcast on Monday, NFL Draft expert Todd McShay discussed ranking Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan 50th on his big board. McMillan's ranking by McShay is contrary to most projections by the Arizona record setter, who is frequently predicted to be a first-round pick.

The NFL Mock Draft Database, which is a consensus, currently lists McMillan 11th on their big board. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic was quoted by The Bleacher Report stating McMillan is a polarizing prospect "due to questions about his speed" and that he "didn't interview great with teams."

Timothy Rupp of The Bleacher Report stated, the "General consensus has seemed to be that McMillan may not be the top wideout in the class (in the non-Travis Hunter category), as once thought, but he still should be a first-round pick."

McMillan was the most productive of the top WRs in the 2025 NFL Draft. McMillan was 13th nationally with 84 receptions, third with 1,319 yards and 36th with eight TD catches during the 2024 season. NFL reporter Albert Breer posted to X in March that McMillan was timed between 4.54 and 4.57 in the 40 during his Pro Day.

"I put Tet McMillan at 50..other people in the league that really love Tet McMillan and that's the fascinating, fun part about what we do...How can I have him at 50? How can three other people that are...well respected in the league have him (as a) second-round grade and he could go number five...he could go number 12 to Dallas...It's that kind of year...I'm getting reports...look, wide receiver for Dallas, that's in my notes here." Todd McShay

Dan Scheiner of CBS Sports wrote, "McMillan was the leader in contested catches (35) and explosive receptions (70), per PFF (Pro Football Focus). These two numbers speak to his skill set and what he offers NFL teams. He averaged 5.1 yards after the catch per reception with a 13.7 yards aDOT (average depth of target).

At 6-foot-4 ⅛ McMillan is in the 97th percentile in height among WRs in the NFL, per Scheiner. McMillan tied for second nationally in 2024 with 13 receptions for 30 yards or more. After being named a third-team All-American as a sophomore in 2023, McMillan earned first-team in 2024.

Jacksonville, who has the fifth pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and Dallas, who is 12th, are the teams to watch for McMillan, per McShay. McMillan has the type of skill set that can make an impact as a rookie. Jacksonville with Trevor Lawrence and Dallas with Dak Prescott at QB seem like good fits for McMillan.