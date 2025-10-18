No Changes for Arizona, Slight Ones for Houston on Friday Injury Update

The Big XII Arizona Player Availability Reporting Friday update remained the 0same and Houston had three changes ahead of their game on Saturday. A final update will be posted on Saturday at 7 AM Mountain Standard Time, or as always, two hours before kickoff.

Arizona wide receiver Chris Hunter remains probable. Six other Arizona players are out. Houston added tight end Jayden York as out in the Player Availability Reporting Friday update. Offensive lineman Quindario Lee and offensive lineman Derek Joiner, who were listed as questionable, are now off the Houston injured list.

Houston WR Stefon Johnson remains doubtful on the Friday update. Johnson is a key player for Houston, ranking eighth nationally, averaging 21.75 yards per reception on 13 catches for 275 yards and two TDs. Johnson is third on Houston in receptions and receiving yards and tied for first in TDs.

Arizona is far healthier than Houston. The Cougars have 14 players listed as out on the Player Availability Reporting Friday update. Houston running back Stacy Sneed, second on the Cougars with 33 carries for 130 yards in 2025 is also out on Saturday.

Nothing new in tonight’s availability report pic.twitter.com/ICd9nAOKW0 — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) October 18, 2025

Six other Arizona players who were listed as out in the initial Player Availability reporting update on Wednesday were not mentioned in the Thursday and Friday reports. Arizona is mostly healthy entering the game at Houston on Saturday.

Other than Hunter, defensive lineman Tre Smith who is out for the season, is the only impact player on the report for Arizona. Arizona should have close to a full roster against Houston. Johnson being doubtful and Sneed out could impact what Houston wants to do offensively against Arizona.

The Game Day Player Availability Reporting update will be released on Saturday at 9 AM or two hours before kickoff in Houston, as is the custom for every Big XII Game. FS1 will televise Arizona at Houston. Arizona should have its full roster of players on the two-deep depth chart on Saturday.