Noah Fifita 2025 Return Provides Crucial Stability for Arizona

The return of quarterback Noah Fifita for the 2025 season provides Arizona with critical stability. After losing 30 players to the transfer portal, Fifita is the most important player on Arizona moving forward. Fifita will be playing for the first time since before high school without wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

McMillan is a consensus first-team All-American and will be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Arizona has added New Mexico transfer WR Luke Wysong and Kris Hutson from Washington State to play with returnees Chris Hunter and Devin Hyatt to give Fifita a deep group to throw to in 2025.

The return of Fifita should also help Arizona continue to attract more players in the transfer portal. Washington State transfer running back Wayshawn Parker is down to Arizona and Utah as his next destination. Adding Parker to share carries with Kedrick Reescano would significantly improve Arizona offensively.

Fifita reportedly decided to return to Arizona after meeting with new offensive coordinator Seth Doege. Doege will be the third offensive coordinator Fifita has worked with in as many years as the Arizona starting QB. There is not much depth behind Fifita at QB, making his return that much more critical.

Fifita has completed 65.2 percent of his pass attempts for 5,955 yards, 44 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in 27 games with Arizona. Fifita earned Freshman of the Year awards from the Football Writers Association of America and the Pac-12 Conference. Returning a QB for his third year as a starter is very rare.

Fifita is sixth in Arizona history in passing yards and completions, eighth in attempts, third in completion percentage and passer rating among QBs with over 100 attempts. seventh in touchdowns. Entering his redshirt junior season, Fifita has an opportunity to become the most prolific QB in Arizona history.