Noah Fifita among most efficient passers nationally through week 2

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita is 23rd nationally, averaging 267.0 passing yards per game, third with a 210.35 passer rating, third posting 11.9 yards per attempt, tied for 10th with six touchdown passes and one of 49 qualifying passers that has not thrown an interception in 2025.

Fifita has been one of the most efficient passers through week two. After an inconsistent performance in the season opener versus Hawaii, Fifita rebounded with a stellar game against Football Bowl Subdivision Weber State in week two.

Fifita completed 13 passes in 23 attempts for 161 yards, one TD and no interceptions in the 40-6 Arizona win over Hawaii. After completing only nine of his first 20 passes versus Hawaii, Fifita completed his last four attempts against the Rainbow Warriors.

Fifita had four completions of at least 19 yards against Hawaii. No Arizona wide receiver emerged as the go-to for Fifita against Hawaii. Javin Whatley led Arizona with three receptions for 38 yards with a long of 29 against Hawaii.

Fifita completed 17 passes in 22 attempts for 373 yards and a career-high five TDs in the 48-3 win over Weber State. Fifita had 10 completions of at least 16 yards and eight of 22 or more versus Weber State. The 85-yard touchdown pass to Whatley was a career high for Fifita.

Fifita was efficient against Weber State, with the big plays boosting him near the top nationally in long completions through week two. Whatley finished with five receptions for 168 yards and two TDs versus Weber State. Fifita has great depth of receivers to throw to in 2025.

Arizona needs Fifita to continue being efficient as it begins a 10-game stretch to finish the season against Big XII opponents, with Kansas State on Friday night. Arizona has a bye week following the game against Kansas State and is at Iowa State on September 27.