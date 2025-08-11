Noah Fifita and Kris Hutson building good chemistry, per Brent Brennan

Speaking to reporters over the weekend, Arizona head coach Brent Brennan stated quarterback Noah Fifita and Washington State transfer wide receiver Kris Huston are building good chemistry. Hutson is projected to be one of the top receivers for Arizona in 2025.

Fifita is returning for his third season as the Arizona starting QB to provide the Wildcats with some offensive stability. Fifita has to adapt to his first season without star WR Tetairoa McMillan since middle school. Arizona added Hutson and Luke Wysong as projected starting WRs in 2025.

Wysong is a New Mexico transfer. Hutson has the most prolific career numbers among the Arizona WRs, with 134 receptions for 1,619 yards and four touchdowns. Wysong had 134 career receptions for 1,465 yards and three TDs. Returning WR Chris Hunter is projected as the third starting WR for Arizona in 2025.

Hutson is stepping into big shoes by wearing number four that was previously worn by McMillan. Hutson told reporters this spring running track has helped his speed playing football. In 2024 Hutson was a clutch receiver for Washington State with 31 catches for first downs.

"I think, you know, him (Hutson) and Noah are building some good chemistry and, uh, I'm excited to see the things he's going to do this fall." Arizona head coach Brent Brennan

Huston showed his explosiveness with 19 receptions for 15 or more yards and five for 25 or more. The chemistry Fifita and Hutson have been building throughout the offseason has been discussed frequently. Huston was also regarded as the best Arizona WR during spring practice.

Huston told reporters during spring practice that Fifita has built chemistry by hanging out with the Arizona receivers during the offseason. Fifita and Hutson have also discussed playing against each other in high school in Southern California.

Hutson having a productive season is critical for Arizona having success in 2025. It is impossible to replace a generational talent like McMillan. Hutson and Wysong bring a proven history of production and together they should provide Fifita with reliable WRs.