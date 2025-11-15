Noah Fifita Breaks Arizona Career Passing Touchdown record

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita set the program career passing touchdown record on Saturday against Cincinnati. Fifita threw his 68th career TD pass on a 15-yard completion to true freshman Gio Richardson in the fourth quarter. The record was previously held by Nick Foles and Wliie Tuitama with 67 career TD passes.

The record-setting TD pass came on third down and second to extend the Arizona lead to 27-17. Fifita set the record on his 20th completion and 28th attempt against Cincinnati for 271 yards with the sole TD and no interceptions.

Fifita threw his 66th career TD pass to get within one of the Arizona record on a 16-yard completion to tight end Sam Olson in the first quarter to put Arizona up 7-0 against Kansas last week. Fifita tied the Arizona career TD passing record on an eight-yard completion to Quincy Craig with 23 seconds left in the first half.

The record setter was a completion to Richardson on the left side of the end zone. Arizona got into the red zone frequently throughout the game, but a pair of missed field goals hindered the Wildcats. Fifita was complemented by Arizona running for 165 yards at the time he set the record.

For the record book.@thenoah_fifita1 has officially become Arizona Football's career passing touchdown leader with his 68th career TD pass. pic.twitter.com/M0l1fToEzw — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) November 15, 2025

Fifita completed the pass to Craig in the right flat and the Arizona running back scored after reaching the ball over the right pylon. The record-tying TD pass came after Keaton Kubecka returned an interception 77 yards for a score that was called back for defensive holding on the Jayhawks.

With his 24th TD pass of 2025, Fifita is one away from his career high set during the 2023 season. Fifita now has a career high 27 touchdowns responsible for in 2025 with 24 TD passes and three rushing scores. Fifita is six TDs responsible for from setting the program single-season record set by Matt Scott with 33 in 2012.

Fifita needs three more TDs to tie the Arizona career record of 75 TDs responsible for set by Khalil Tate from 2016 through 2019. With three more passing TDs in 2025, Fifita would tie the program record of 28 held by Foles in 2011, Tuitama in 2007 and Anu Solomon in 2014.

Fifita now has 8,426 career passing yards. Foles holds the Arizona career record with 10,011 yards and Tuitama is second throwing for 9,211 yards during his Wildcat tenure. Fifita has an excellent chance to catch Tuitama for second by the end of the season. To catch Foles, Fifita would have to return for the 2026 season.