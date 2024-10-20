Noah Fifita discusses what's wrong with Arizona offensively
Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita spoke about the struggles Arizona has had offensively following the 34-7 loss to Colorado. Fifita completed 16 passes in 26 attempts for 138 yards, one touchdown and one interception with one lost fumble versus Colorado. Arizona had a season-low 245 total yards of offense.
Arizona has cratered offensively since its season opening 61-39 win over New Mexico. Over the last six games, Arizona is averaging 16.6 points and 349.83 total yards and has not scored more than two TDs in a game. Arizona is floundering offensively with wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan projected to be selected in the top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Arizona ranks 100th nationally averaging 23.0 points per game and is 70th averaging 389.4 total yards per game. More than 20 percent of their total offense and over 35 percent of the Arizona points came versus New Mexico. Fifita's struggles have significantly hindered Arizona offensively.
Fifita is tied for second nationally with 10 interceptions thrown and 17th with two lost fumbles. The Arizona offense is 122nd nationally with 15 turnovers through its first six games of the 2024 season. That continued versus Colorado with three turnovers. Fifita stated the offensive problems are a collaborative effort.
"I think it's a just a collaborative effort...(A) Couple penalties, more turnovers on my part and then just little details that we got to clean up....To be a good offense you got to be really in tune with all the little things and you got to...play collaboratively. Just one mistake from one guy on a certain play can cost you the whole drive...Getting back to the drawing board. Trying to...continue to learn from this game...We got to practice well this week to get ready for another good opponent."- Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita
Arizona hosts West Virginia on Saturday. West Virginia is 98th nationally allowing 28.7 points per game and is 86th allowing 382.0 yards per game. Arizona had 422 yards against a bad Texas Tech defense, but scored only 22 points with one TD and five Tyler Loop field goals.
McMillan has good numbers in 2024 with 47 receptions for 780 yards and four TDs but has been inconsistent. The four TDs occurred in the win over New Mexico and McMillan has mostly alternated good and bad weeks. Arizona has needed a secondary receiver to develop throughout the 2024 season.
Arizona is 107th committing 7.6 penalties per game for a total 66.6 YPG. There is a lot to clean up offensively. Some things can be developed and improved during the season, while others require roster and potentially coaching staff changes during the offseason.
McMillan will almost definitely be gone to the NFL following the 2024 Arizona. Replacing his immense talent is nearly impossible. As Fifita said it will take a collaborative effort. Arizona could potentially lose anyone on the roster. After what has been a difficult season thus far, many players could want a new start.