Noah Fifita drops, but stays top 15 in national College Football QB Power Rankings

Noah Fifita dropped from seventh to 12th in the CBS Sports "College Football QB Power Rankings" published on Wednesday. Fifita completed 14 passes in 25 attempts for 183 yards, one touchdown and one interception as Arizona beat Baylor 41-17 on Saturday.

Fifita completed 11 of his first 15 pass attempts for 103 yards, with seven going for first downs and one TD. Although Fifita only completed three of his last 10 attempts, they were for 80 yards and all three went for first downs. Fifita had five completions of over 15 yards, including his last three.

With Arizona taking the lead in the third quarter and outscoring Baylor 27-0 in the second half, Fifita only had three completions in eight pass attempts. Arizona ran for 120 yards on 21 attempts with three TDs and forced three turnovers, including an interception return for a score in the second half.

Fifita had a streak of 139 consecutive passes without an interception end in the first half against Baylor. The last interception Fifita threw before the Baylor game was in a 33-27 double overtime loss to BYU. Fifita went four consecutive games without throwing an interception and had eight TD passes in that span.

"12. Noah Fifita, Arizona

Fifita has guided Arizona to a 4-0 mark in November and an 8-3 overall record entering this week's rivalry showdown with Arizona State. He's up to 25 touchdown passes and just five interceptions during what's been an impressive bounce-back year for both Fifita and the Wildcats. Last week: 7" David Cobb, CBS Sports

Arizona lost on a walk-off field goal to Houston, the game after losing to BYU. Fifita has led Arizona to four consecutive wins since the loss to Houston. Fifita has completed 61.0 percent of his pass attempts for 848 yards, eight TDs and one interception in November.

Fifita has completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,677 yards in 2025. The modest performance against Baylor precipitated Fifita's drop in the rankings. Fifita remains the highest-ranked Big XII QB in the CBS Sports rankings. With one week remaining in the regular season, Fifita is in the mix to be named All-Big XII.