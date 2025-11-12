Noah Fifita is 31st in the ESPN "Reranking every Power 4 quarterback after two months of the 2025 season." The 31st ranking corresponds with where Fifita ranks nationally among several statistical categories.

Fifita moved up 20 spots from the last ESPN ranking of every Power Four QB. Fifita is 40th nationally in ESPN's total QBR, 32nd in passing yards per game and ninth in total touchdowns. After a regressive 2024 season, Fifitia has rebounded under new Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege in 2025.

Fifita is also 59th with a 63.9 completion percentage, sixth with 23 TD passes and 32nd with a 152.52 passer rating. Arizona is 32nd nationally, averaging 33.0 points per game, 56th posting 406.0 total YPG and 43rd with 254.4 passing YPG.

Against Power Four opponents, Fifita is completing 62.7 percent of his pass attempts, averaging 228.4 passing YPG with 18 TDs, four interceptions and a 140.64 passer rating. Fifita has finished in the top 15 in total QBR three times during the 2025 season.

"31. Noah Fifita, Arizona

Last Rank: 51 | Total QBR: 68.8 | Pass Yds: 2,200 | Rush Yds (no sack): 274 | Total TDs: 26



It's been quite the up-and-down career for Fifita at this point, but he has had some brilliant games during Arizona's rebound season. He has topped 370 passing yards twice, and he has produced a Total QBR of 88.6 or higher three times...They're still averaging 38.0 points per game in wins -- Fifita's doing his job." Bill Connelly, ESPN

The top two performances of Fifita's career based on passer rating, were against Colorado and Weber State this season. Fifita combined to complete 68.3 percent of his pass attempts for 586 yards, nine TDs and no interceptions in convincing wins over Colorado and Weber State as Arizona averaged 50 PPG.

Connelly referenced wins for Arizona. In losses, Arizona is averaging 23.0 PPG. That is somewhat skewed by the 39-14 loss at Iowa State. Arizona lost 33-27 to BYU in double overtime and 31-28 at Houston. Arizona has scored at least 40 points in four games during the 2025 season.

Arizona scored over 40 points once during the 2024 season. The Wildcats did not score over 28 points in another game in 2024. Doege and Fifita have elevated Arizona offensively in 2025. Fifita has the option of returning for one more season with another year of eligibility remaining in the 2026 season.