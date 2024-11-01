Noah Fifita has plummeted in CBS Sports Big XII QB rankings
After beginning the season as a Tier I quarterback in the Big XII, Noah Fifita dropped to Tier III in the rankings posted by Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports on Wednesday. The subpar performance from Fifita in 2024 dropped him two tiers in the rankings. Fifita has had to rely too much on Tetairoa McMillan in 2024.
Shadeur Sanders of Colorado, Rocco Becht of Iowa State and Jake Retzlaff of BYU are the Tier I QBs in the Big XII as ranked by Jeyrajah. BYU and Colorado both defeated Arizona in October. The reliance on McMillan as a receiver has caused the Arizona offense to regress significantly in 2024.
McMillan is still one of the best receivers nationally. The projected 2025 NFL first-round pick is third nationally averaging 122.8 receiving yards per game and 10th with 7.1 receptions per game. The inability of another receiver to develop behind Fifita has allowed opponents to easily game plan against Arizona.
Jeyarajah labelled Becht, Retzlaff and Sanders as Tier I: All-Big 12 contenders. Seven QBs were rated in the Tier II: Rising stars at QB as rated by Jeyrajah. The Tier II QBs included Avery Johnson of Kansas State and Behren Morton of Texas Tech who defeated Arizona earlier this season.
"Arizona -- Noah Fifita: The Wildcats have put the weight of their roster on the partnership of Fifita and receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Unfortunately, teams are getting wise to it. Fifita's completion percentage dropped from 72% to 59.9% and he has 10 interceptions to only 11 touchdowns. McMillan has 57 catches for 982 yards and five touchdowns. Every other wide receiver combined has 49 catches for 515 yards and four touchdowns. Think that's predictable? (Tier I)"- Shehan Jeyarajah
Fifita is fifth in the Big XII averaging 258.5 passing yards per game but 10th in completion percentage, ninth in TD passes and tied for 16th in interceptions among QBs that qualify. Fifita was sixth in passing YPG, second in completion percentage, fifth in TD passes and ninth in interceptions thrown in the Pac 12 in 2023.
Taking it a step further than Jeyarajah did above, McMillian has accounted for 996 out of the 3,112 yards Arizona has produced this season. Among non-QBs, running back Quali Conley is second with 749 total yards. Fifita has too often locked in on McMillan and frequently thrown into double coverage on interceptions.
Fifita has completed under 70 percent of his pass attempts in every 2024 game after completing 72.4 percent of his pass attempts in 2023. Despite not starting until the fifth game in 2023, the 25 TDs Fifita threw last season will be far more than he finishes with in 2024.
For multiple reasons, Arizona and Fifita have regressed significantly in 2024. With McMillan moving on to the NFL in 2025, next year will be significant for Fifita. Questions will arise was Fifita's production because of having Jacob Cowing at McMillan at WR with Jedd Fisch calling plays. Arizona has a lot to prove offensively in the future.