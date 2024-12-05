Noah Fifita is not transferring from Arizona per his father Les
Despite unsubstantiated speculation, Noah Fifita is not entering the transfer portal per his father Les as told to multiple sources. Justin Spears of the Arizona Daily Star, Jason Scheer of Wildcat Authority (247Sports), Jason Barr of KGUN-9 and Max Olson of ESPN and Les Fifita via his own X post all stated Noah Fifita is not transferring.
Fifita considered transferring last season when Jedd Fisch left to become the head coach at Washington. Fifita and his former high school teammate Tetairoa McMillan chose to stay at Arizona. McMillan set the Arizona career record for receiving yards this season. Fifita's numbers regressed in 2024.
Fifita threw for 2,869 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2023 in being named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year as a redshirt freshman. Under Brennan, offensive coordinator Dino Babers and tight ends and passing game coordinator Matt Adkins, Fifita threw for 2,958 yards, 18 TDs and 12 interceptions in 2024.
Adkins took over as the offensive playcaller in the fourth game of the season in a 23-10 Arizona win at Utah. Arizona finished the season with six losses in its last seven games after upsetting the then-10th-ranked Utes. Babers was not retained after his one-year contract expired at the end of the season.
Keeping Fifita is critical for Brennan and he hopes to quickly rebuild the 2025 roster. Brennan will be on the hot seat entering 2025 after Arizona began the 2024 season ranked 21st nationally. Fifita started to build good chemistry with WR Chris Hunter at the end of the 2024 season.
McMillan is leaving for the NFL and the 2025 Draft. The offense struggled with Fifita in 2024. None of the QBs on the Arizona roster are highly rated beyond Fifita. Arizona needs to add more offensive playmakers through the 2025 transfer portal. The transfer portal opens on Monday.