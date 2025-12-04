Noah Fifita leads 15 Arizona players as Big 12 All-Conference Selections

Arizona Quarterback Noah Fifita and defensive backs Dalton Johnson and Treydan Stukes were all named First Team All-Big XII on Thursday. Defensive backs Jay'Vion Cole and Genesis Smith, linebacker Taye Brown and wide receiver Kris Hutson earned third-team All-Big XII.

Defensive linemen Deshawn McKnight and Tia Savea, LB Max Harris, offensive lineman Ty Buchanan, running back Ismail Mahdi and WRs Tre Spivey and Javin Whatley were named honorable mention All-Big XII.

Cole was named honorable mention as the Big XII Defensive Newcomer of the Year, Fifita as the Offensive Player of the Year, Johnson as the Defensive Player of the Year and DL Mays Pese as the Defensive Freshman of the Year.

Fifita finished in the top four in the Big XII during the regular season with 25 passing touchdowns, 2,963 passing yards, 247 completions (247), and a 148.1 passer rating. The 26 TD passes this season moved FIfita into first place in Arizona history with 70 career TD passes.

Johnson leads Arizona in tackles for the second consecutive year, finishing with a career high 97 stops and adding 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, four interceptions, seven pass breakups, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.

Stukes has 52 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, four interceptions and six pass breakups. Cole has 23 tackles, 3.0 TFLs, 1.0 sack, is tied for the team lead with Johnson and Stukes with four interceptions, one that he returned for a TD and has three passes defended and one forced fumble.

Smith is third on Arizona with 77 tackles, has 3.0 TFLs, leads the Wildcats with eight PDs and added two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Brown is second on Arizona with 84 tackles and 8.5 TFLs with 1.5 sacks, one interception, one PD, one forced fumble and one recovery.

Hutson finished as the leading receiver for Arizona with 57 receptions and 740 receiving yards. Hutson has been at his best at the end of the season with 24 receptions for 351 yards and one TD in the last three games. The seven Arizona players who earned honorable mention All-Big XII were also significant contributors in 2025.