Noah Fifita named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Preseason Watch list

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita was one of 58 quarterbacks nationally named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm preseason watch list. The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm awards "the top senior or upperclassman quarterback who is on track to graduate with their class."

Fifita was named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm preseason watch list for the second consecutive season. Nine Big XII QBs are on the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm preseason watch, including Fifita. The Maxwell Award and Polynesian Football Player of the Year previously named Fifita to their 2025 preseason watch lists.

The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award is entering its 39th year. The selection committee, comprised of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, and former players, evaluates candidates throughout the season.

Fifita is entering his third season as the Arizona starting QB and has completed 65.2 percent of his pass attempts for 5,955 passing yards and 44 touchdowns. Fifita enters the 2025 season eighth in Arizona history in passing yards and seventh in TD passes.

Earlier in his career, Fifita earned the 2023 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and was a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year. Fifita was on preseason watch lists for the Maxwell Award, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm, Davey O'Brien Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year, the Manning Award and Polynesian Player of the Year.

Fifita will play the 2025 season under his third offensive coordinator in as many seasons as the Arizona starting QB. Arizona head coach Brent Brennan hired Seth Doege from Marshall as the new offensive coordinator for the Wildcats.

Arizona hosts Hawaii in the season opener on August 30. Fifita needs a good start after Arizona significantly regressed offensively in 2024. The ESPN Football Power Index projects Hawaii with 5.3 wins and 6.7 losses. Arizona is projected to win five games and have seven losses by the FPI.