Noah Fifita Needs More Consistency Versus Mercurial Iowa State Pass Defense

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita padded his 2025 stats in week two in a 48-3 win over Football Championship Subdivision opponent Weber State. Fifita struggled in Arizona's wins over Football Bowl Subdivision opponents Hawai'i and Kansas State during a 3-0 start.

Fifita completed 17 passes in 22 for 373 yards, five touchdowns, no interceptions and a 294.69 passer rating in the win over Weber State. Against Hawaii and Kansas State combined, Fifita completed 51.8 percent of his pass attempts for 339 yards, one TD, no interceptions and a 108.53 passer rating.

Arizona has to do a better job protecting Fifita. Although Arizona has allowed only four quarterback pressures in three games per the official stats, the Wildcats are tied for 107th nationally with Appalachian State and James Madison, allowing 2.33 sacks per game.

Iowa State is 35th nationally, allowing 176.0 passing yards per game in 2025. The Iowa State pass defense numbers are boosted significantly by holding FCS South Dakota to 126 passing yards and, seemingly annually, anemic Iowa offense to 83 yards through the air.

Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus mentioned in their preview of Arizona at Iowa State that the Cyclones playing a three-man defensive line, the lack of blitzing frequently, not sending extra rushers and the absence of an individual standout pass rusher could allow Fifita to throw from a clean pocket.

Wasserman continued by stating that Fifita could have a lot of success in clean pockets and down and distant situations against Iowa State. Fifita has completed 13 passes in 18 attempts for 179 yards, one TD and no interceptions with six first downs, six completions of 15 or more yards and three of 25 plus on third down in 2025.

Kansas State is the one common opponent for Arizona and Iowa State ahead of their game on Saturday. Kansas State QB Avery Johnson completed 21 passes in 30 attempts for 273 yards, two TDs and no interceptions in the 24-21 Iowa State win in the week zero season opener in Dublin, Ireland.

Iowa State has already faced several mobile quarterbacks this season. Here's what Matt Campbell had to say about going up against Arizona's dynamic QB Noah Fifita. pic.twitter.com/Hq1w2MYFjr — Reina Garcia (@ReinaGarciaTV) September 24, 2025

Arizona held Johnson to 13 completions in 28 attempts for 88 yards. Iowa State also allowed 222 passing yards in its most recent game as the Cyclones won 24-16 at Arkansas State on September 13. Iowa State is 88th nationally, averaging 1.75 sacks per game.

Five of the seven Iowa State sacks in 2025 have been in its last two games. Iowa State uses a 3-3-5 defense that is designed to create pressure, shut down passing lanes with disguised coverages and make quarterbacks confuse reads. Iowa State thrives on exploiting inconsistency from opposing QBs.

Fifita needs to get in a rhythm early and be consistent throughout the game. Fifita has struggled in the second half of 2025 games. Against the Iowa State defense, Fifita will have to make quick and decisive reads against Iowa State's unpredictable coverage.

Arizona has thrived on the ground in 2025. Expect Iowa State to try and shut down Arizona rushing and for Fifita to beat them. If Fifita is productive and gets good protection from his offensive line, Arizona can have success offensively versus Iowa State.