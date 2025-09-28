Noah Fifita Performance Played Into Iowa State Gameplan

The performance by Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita in the 36-14 loss at Iowa State on Saturday played right into the 3-3-5 defense played by Iowa State. Fifita took the blame for the lack of rhythm from the Arizona offense on Saturday.

Fifita completed 32 passes in 48 attempts for 253 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Arizona had only three pass plays for more than 15 yards. Two of those long completions came after Iowa State extended its lead to 36-7.

According to Pro Football Focus via Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star, Fifita completed all four of his attempts behind the line of scrimmage, was 21-25 in attempts from zero to nine yards, 6-12 on passes from 10 to 19 yards and 1-4 on passes thrown for 20 yards or more.

The Iowa State 3-3-5 developed by defensive coordinator Jon Heacock utilizes three linemen, three linebackers and five defensive backs to counter spread and Air Raid offenses by creating matchup problems. Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege runs a modified Air Raid offense.

Notable numbers per @PFF_College from the Arizona-Iowa State game - more important than the grades that get far too much attention:



Noah Fifita passing depth:



Behind LOS: 4 of 4

0-9 yards: 21 of 25

10-19 yards: 6 of 12

20+ yards: 1 of 4 — Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) September 28, 2025

The purpose of the 3-3-5 is for the star, who is the middle safety, to play like a hybrid linebacker and defensive back. The star plays in the box on passing plays and covers an opponent's number three wide receiver supported by two outside safeties, frequently in cover one or cover three defenses.

A 3-3-5 defense wants its opponents to throw underneath their deep coverage. The 5.3 yards per attempt Fifita averaged versus Iowa State was the second-worst of his collegiate career with more than two attempts. Arizona did average more YPA against Iowa State than Iowa (3.5 YPA) and South Dakota (4.3).

Arizona had 63 yards after the catch at Iowa State, with only 24 from its WRs. Fifita stated he knows the offense is going to go how he goes and that he has to be better for the offense. Fifita has been inconsistent in 2025, ranking 14th in the Big XII, completing 61.9 percent of his pass attempts and 11th with a 144.03 passer rating.