Noah Fifita set up for success in a clean pocket versus Cincinnati's zone defense

If Arizona can keep the pocket clean against Cincinnati on Saturday, Noah Fifita projects to have success against a Cincinnati defense that has struggled to generate a pass rush in 2025. Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus noted that Cincinnati's 22.8 pressure rate in the third-lowest in the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2025.

Cincinnati is 112th nationally averaging 4.56 tackles for loss per game and 79th, permitting 1.89 sacks per game. Arizona is 59th, allowing 5.11 TFLs and 111th, permitting 2.67 sacks per game. Cincinnati has four sacks in its last four games. Oklahoma State and Utah held Cincinnati without a sack.

Kansas held Fifita to 16 completions in 31 attempts for 158 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions while sacking him five times in a 24-20 loss on Saturday. Arizona finished with 323 yards of offense. Arizona had an eight-play 80-yard drive on its final possession for the game winning TD.

On the road, Arizona needs more than 243 yards offensively before its final drive. Cincinnati is 13th in the Big XII allowing 225.7 passing yards per game. The Bearcats have allowed 13 passing TDs and their two interceptions are the lowest in the Big XII.

"Noah Fifita('s) 82.7 PFF passing grade...is only behind Cincinnati’s Brendan Sorsby among Big 12 quarterbacks. This is despite the fact that the Wildcats are just 104th in team PFF receiving grade...A big reason for Fifita’s success is how lethal he’s been from within a clean pocket, leading the conference with an 88.7 passing grade...His 79.9 passing grade against zone coverage is also third in the conference.



Cincinnati...runs zone coverage at the third-highest rate in the Power Four (81.9%). If Fifita is as successful from clean pockets and against zone coverage as he’s been all season, that’s an avenue for Arizona to pull off the road upset." Max Chadwick

The 158 passing yards and 323 total yards against Kansas were season lows for Arizona in 2025. Cincinnati has improved significantly, allowing 166.3 passing yards per game in its last three contests. Cincinnati held Baylor, which leads the conference in passing YPG, to 137 yards through the air on October 25.

Arizona was more balanced offensively in wins over Colorado and Kansas. The Wildcats averaged 184.5 rushing YPG in the wins over the Buffaloes and Jawyhawks. Being able to run effectively against Cincinnati will help take pressure off of Fifita.

Fifita will have to be patient against the zone defense. Cincinnati is in the middle of the Big XII in big completions allowed. If Fifita can continually pick apart the Cincinnati zone, Arizona should be able to move effectively throughout the game.

Fifita has used the whole field. None of the Arizona receivers are in the top 20 in the Big XII in receptions or receiving yards. Kris Hutson and Javin Whatley have been the two primary receivers for Arizona in 2025. Hutson has 33 receptions for 389 yards and three TDs. Whatley has 35 receptions for 420 yards and three TDs.

Providing Fifita a clean pocket could determine the outcome for Arizona against Cincinnati on Saturday. Cincinnati has generated only three sacks in its two losses. The combination of Cincinnati having a low pressure rate and being susceptible to zone coverage, where Fifita thrives, should be a good matchup for Arizona.