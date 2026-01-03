Noah Fifita sets another Arizona passing record in Holiday Bowl

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita set the program single-season record with his 29th touchdown pass of the season on Friday night in the 24-19 Holiday Bowl loss to SMU in San Diego. Fiita had 265 yards passing and three TDs against SMU on Friday night.

The single-season TD record came after Fifita set the Arizona career passing TD record in a 30-24 win at Cincinnati on November 15. Fifita now has 73 career TD passes. With his performance in the Holiday Bowl, Fifita now has 9,183 passing yards.

Nick Foles is the Arizona career leader with 10,011 passing yards and Willie Tuitama is second with 9,211. Fifita passed Foles, Anu Solomon and Tuitama, who had each had 28 TD passes in a season. Fifita finished the season with 3,229 passing yards, moving into seventh in Arizona history, passing Foles and Tuitama.

Fifita finished the season with 29 TDs and six interceptions. Arizona had one drive end at the SMU 10 when FIfita threw incomplete into the end zone on fourth down. Had that been converted, Fifita could have ended the game and the season as the first Arizona QB to throw for 30 TDs in a season.

Great year for Noah Fifita. The Arizona quarterback ended with 29 passing touchdowns and set the single-season passing touchdown record — the same season he became the program's career passing touchdowns leader.



Other Arizona records set by Fifita

Fifita also owns the Arizona single-game passing record with 527 yards set in a 59-23 win over Arizona State in 2023 and is the only player in Arizona history with five TD passes in a game at least four times. Fifita had five TD passes against Weber State and Oklahoma State in 2025.

Fifita had a redemptive season that also included rushing for career highs of 216 yards and three TDs. Entering 2026, Fifita will have the opportunity to pass Tuitama and Foles for the Arizona career records in passing yards, completions and attempts. Foles holds the Arizona records with 933 completions and 1,396 attempts.