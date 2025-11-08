Noah Fifita Ties Arizona Career Passing TD Record on Saturday versus Kansas

Noah Fifita tied Nick Foles and Willie Tuitama for the Arizona career record with his 67th touchdown pass on Saturday versus Kansas. Fifita entered the game on Saturday with 65 career TD passes. The record came when Fifita threw eight yards to Quincy Craig with 23 seconds left in the first half.

The record-tying TD pass came after Keaton Kubecka returned an interception 77 yards for what appeared to be a Kansas pick six that was called back for holding on the Jayhawks. After a run for no gain, Fifita threw to Craig in the right flat and scored after reaching the ball over the pylon.

Fifita now has 23 TD passes in 2025. Entering the second half on Saturday, Fifita is two TDs away from his career high. Fifita is five passing TDs away from the Arizona single-season record of 28 held by Foles in 2011, Tuitama in 2007 and Anu Solomon in 2014.

Fifita is now responsible for 26 TDs this season for Arizona, with three rushing added to the 23 passing. The Arizona single season record for TDs responsible for is 33, set by Matt Scott in 2012. Fifita is four behind Khalil Tate for the Arizona record of 75 career TDs responsible for.

67 career TD passes & counting.@thenoah_fifita1 has officially matched Nick Foles & Willie Tuitama for the #1 spot on Arizona Football's career passing touchdown list. pic.twitter.com/5FU5B9TDaL — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) November 8, 2025

Fifita threw a 16-yard TD pass to Sam Olson in the first quarter for the 66th of his career to put Arizona up 7-0. Kansas answered with a TD pass and a TD run from quarterback Jalon Daniels to put Kansas ahead 14-7 in the second quarter.

The multiple career and single-season records mentioned above should all be broken by Fifita in 2025, with four games remaining for Arizona, including the second half against Kansas. Arizona concludes 2025 at Cincinnati, versus Baylor and finishes the regular season at Arizona State on November 29.