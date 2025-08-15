Noah Fifita versus Kaidon Salter named top 5 2025 Big 12 QB matchup

Kaidon Salter of Colorado and Noah Fifita was named one of the five Best Big 12 QB Matchups in 2025" by Athlon Sports on Thursday. Fifita is returning for his third season as the Arizona starting quarterback in 2025. Salter transferred to Colorado from Liberty during the offseason.

Fifita completed 16 passes in 26 attempts for 138 yards, one touchdown and one interception and had 12 carries for 24 yards as Arizona lost 34-7 to Colorado in 2024. In 2023 Fifita completed 21 passes in 35 attempts for 214 yards, two TDs and no interceptions as Arizona beat Colorado 34-31.

Salter has the huge task of replacing Shadeur Sanders as QB for Colorado in 2025. In four seasons at Liberty, Salter completed 58.78 percent of his pass attempts for 5,889 yards, 56 touchdowns and 17 interceptions and ran for 2,006 yards and another 21 scores.

Salter had a breakout 2023 season by completing 61.0 percent of his pass attempts for 2,876 yards and 32 TDs with 1,089 rushing yards and 12 scores as Liberty finished 13-1. Colorado gains an extra dimension with Salter being more mobile and a bigger threat running than Sanders was.

"Noah Fifita vs. Kaidon Salter

Arizona at Colorado (Nov. 1)



The Wildcats and Buffaloes project to fade into obscurity in the Big 12 picture, but compelling quarterback play could save them both from that fate. Arizona fell flat in 2024 on the heels of a breakout season by Fifita. If he can recapture some level of his 2023 form, the Wildcats might not be as bad as projections indicate. Salter similarly took a dip last season after a dominant 2023 showing at Liberty. Perhaps the cross-country move can help turn things around, though he has big shoes to fill following Shedeur Sanders’ departure." Kyle Wood, Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports has Fifita ninth and Salter 12th in their 2025 Big XII quarterback rankings. Salter is expected to be pushed by true freshman Julian Lewis. Colorado is banking on Salter returning to his 2023 form and not the regression he had in 2023 with most of his numbers down significantly.

With the exception of passing yards, Fifita's numbers also significantly regressed in 2024. Fifita will be playing for his third offensive coordinator in 2025 in as many years as the Arizona starting QB. Arizona head coach Brent Brennan hired Seth Doege from Marshall during the offseason.

Arizona has a bye week before they play Colorado. Brennan and the Arizona defensive staff will have an extra week to prepare for the dual threat that Salter provides at QB. Colorado plays Utah the week before Arizona, with a bye week prior to their game versus the Utes.

Fifita and Salter both need to cut down on turnovers in 2025. Fifita finished fourth nationally with 11 interceptions thrown in 2024. Salter was third nationally with five fumbles lost and also threw six interceptions. Fifita and Salter will have two months behind them in new offenses when Arizona plays at Colorado.

Arizona and Colorado have their win total set at 5.5 by the FanDuel Sportsbook. Arizona State, Kansas State, and Texas Tech led the Big XII with their wins totals set at 8.5. Arguably the most competitive conference nationally, how well Fifita and Salter play will significantly impact what their teams accomplish in 2025.