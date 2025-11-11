Northern Arizona at Arizona: Game time, Odds, Series history and Television

Arizona hosts Northern Arizona on Tuesday night, seeking a 3-0 start. Arizona beat Florida 93-87 and Utah Tech 93-67 in its first two games. Northern Arizona lost 77-71 to Drake in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and defeated Justice University 87-55 on Friday.

The player to watch for Northern Arizona is forward Zach Davidson. Davidson is averaging 25.0 points per game, 8.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists. Davidson shoots 64.7 percent from the field, but has made only five of 16 free throw attempts.

Guard Ryan Abelman averages 12.5 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 4.0 APG and 2.0 steals for Northern Arizona. Arne Osojnik is the only other Lumberjack averaging in double figures, posting 12.5 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 3.5 APF and 1.5 SPG. NAU does go relatively deep with nine players averaging more than 10 minutes per game.

Tommy Lloyd has been consistent with his rotations. Only eight players received more than 10 minutes of playing time against Utah Tech, despite the 26-point win. NAU is a big tune-up for Arizona before playing UCLA in Inglewood, California, on Friday and at Connecticut on November 19.

Northern Arizona at Arizona: Game Time and Television Information

Northern Arizona at Arizona will tip-off at 7 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN+

Northern Arizona at Arizona FanDuel Sportsbook Odds

Arizona is favored by 34.5 points over Northern Arizona in the FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under for Northern Arizona at Arizona is 164.5. There is no money line for the Lumberjacks and Wildcats.

Arizona versus Northern Arizona All-Time series

Arizona leads the all-time series versus Northern Arizona 102-37.. The Wildcats have won the last 36 games consecutively against Northern Arizona. Northern Arizona last beat Arizona 76-73 in 1968 in Flagstaff. The last win for NAU in Tucson was an 82-67 victory during the 1966-67 season.

Next up for Arizona

Arizona begins a two-game gauntlet against UCLA at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on Friday night, followed by playing at Connecticut on November 19. Five of the first eight games for Arizona are against ranked opponents.