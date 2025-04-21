OC Seth Doege calls Noah Fifita best Big XII QB and they can push each other further

Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege said Wildcats' quarterback Noah Fifita is the best in the Big XII while talking to reporters after the Spring Showcase on Saturday. Doege and defensive coordinator Danny Gonzalez spent over 25 minutes speaking to reporters on Saturday after the showcase.

Doege was hired by Arizona head coach Brent Brennan earlier this season after one year as the offensive coordinator at Marshall. The 2024 season was the first for Doege as an offensive coordinator. Doege was among the best QBs to ever play at Texas Tech and was a 2012 Davey O'Brien Award Semifinalist.

Fifita's production regressed in 2024 after being named the 2023 Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year. Through two seasons, Fifita has completed 65.2 percent of his pass attempts for 5,955 yards 44 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. Arizona struggled offensively in its first season in the Big XII in 2024.

Fifita was seventh in the Big XII in 2024, completing 60.5 percent of his passes, averaging 6.9 yards per attempt, ninth with 18 touchdown passes, 14th with 12 interceptions, 13th with a 126.48 passer rating and sixth, posting 246.5 passing yards per game.

"I have the best quarterback in the league... He's picked up every single piece of information I've ever given him... Every now and then he'll want a ball back or maybe a read but it's not because he didn't know what to do... In the moment...maybe made the wrong decision through a specific look or he was anticipating something that didn't happen and he got pushed back or he had to move off his spot...this dude is phenomenal. He's right where I want him to be...I can push it even further." Arizona OC Seth Doege

Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt, the 2024 Big XII Offensive Freshman of the Year and versatile Kansas signal caller Jalon Daniels lead an elite group of returning star signal callers in the conference entering the 2025 season. Fifita will be playing for his third offensive coordinator in as many years with Arizona.

Braylon Braxton earned second-team All-Sun Belt playing for Doege at Marshall in 2024. Braxton completed 60.2 percent of his pass attempts for 1,624 yards, 19 TD and two interceptions and ran for 610 yards and another four scores. Fifita ran for only 17 yards last season for Arizona.

Doege and Fifita will have to adapt to each other. Fifita is nowhere near the running threat Braxton was, but he is a more prolific passer. Fifita will be one of the most experienced QBs nationally entering the 2025 season with 27 games and 21 starts during his collegiate career.

Fifita should have more time to throw behind an improved offensive line and is working on getting the ball out quicker. The offensive line is still developing, per Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star. Doege is considered a rising offensive mind in college football. Doege and Fifita have the potential to be one of the best QB-OC combinations nationally in 2025.