Oklahoma State at Arizona Final Odds and Predictions

Arizona is a 20.5-point favorite over Oklahoma State entering their game on Saturday per FanDuel Sportsbook. The game against Oklahoma State is the most points Arizona has been favored by against a power conference opponent since 2017, when the Wildcats were a 21-point favorite in a 49-28 win over Oregon State.

Laying the points with Arizona is -114. Taking Oklahoma State and the points is -106., Arizona is -1500 on the money line and Oklahoma State is +870. The over/under for Saturday is 55.5. Taking the over is -115 and the under is -105.

Arizona is 3-1 against the spread in 2025. The Wildcats won their first three games outright and covered the point spread against Hawai'i, Weber State and Kansas State, but did not cover and lost at Iowa State in week five.

Oklahoma State did not cover in its first three games in 2025. Oklahoma State beat Tennessee-Martin 27-7 as a 26.5-point favorite. Oregon beat Oklahoma State 69-3 as a 28.5-point favorite. Oklahoma State lost 19-12 to Tulsa as a 10.0 favorite. Baylor beat Oklahoma State 45-28 as a 20.5 favorite.

Three out of the four Arizona games have under in 2025. Two out of the four Oklahoma State games in 2025 have gone over. No Arizona game has exceeded the 55.5 point total that Saturday has. Two Oklahoma State games in 2025 have exceeded the 55.5 point total.

Oklahoma State at Arizona Point Spread Predictions

The 20.5 spread is a huge number that is unfamiliar to Arizona against power conference opponents. Baylor needed 10 fourth-quarter points to pull away from Oklahoma State in week five. Arizona should win, but 20.5 points is too big to trust. The money line for Arizona is not worth the investment.

Oklahoma State at Arizona Over/Under Predictions

Oklahoma State has been porous defensively all season and is debuting new defensive coordinator Clint Bowen. Bowen's defenses have struggled frequently throughout his career. Arizona should score at will on Saturday. The game should be determined by the Oklahoma State offense against the Arizona defense.