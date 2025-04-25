Panthers answer fans’ prayers by drafting Tetairoa McMillan for Bryce Young

Tetairoa McMillan being selected by the Carolina Panthers provides them with the wide receiver one they needed. McMillan finished his Arizona career with 213 receptions for a school record 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns. McMillan had 53 receptions for first downs, 32 for 15 or more yards and 16 for 25 or more in 2024.

McMillan showed the ability to be a big-play receiver with 13 receptions of 30 or more yards in 2024 to finish third nationally. Xavier Legette led Carolina with 49 receptions for 497 yards and four TDs in 2024. Adam Thielen led Carolina with 615 receiving yards and five TDs on 48 receptions.

McMillan becomes the tallest receiver on the Panthers roster with Brycen Treymayne, who had one reception for a loss of two yards in 2024 with the Washington Commanders. Carolina finished 30th in the NFL in 2024. Young completed only 48.1 percent of his red zone pass attempts during the 2024 season.

McMillan becomes the second-highest drafted player in Arizona history. Linebacker Chris Singleton was also selected eighth by the New England Patriots in the 1990 NFL Draft. The Cincinnati Bengals selected linebacker Ricky Hunley as the highest player ever from Arizona in 1984.

McMillan showed the ability to adjust to the next level with 39 receptions for 702 yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman in 2022. Thielen was the last 1,000-yard receiver for Carolina in 2023, with 103 receptions for 1,014 yards and four TDs. Thielen played in only 10 games in 2024 due to injury.

McMillan should be a game one starter for Carolina. The Panthers gain a dimension they so desperately need. Quarterback Bryce Young developed throughout the 2024 season and played far better down the stretch. The addition of McMillan should help Young become a better QB in 2025.