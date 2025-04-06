Paulina Paris and Malien Rolf enter transfer portal after Adia Barnes departure

Paulina Paris and Malien Rolf became the eighth and ninth Arizona players to enter the transfer portal on Saturday. Paris and Rolf entered the transfer portal following the departure of head coach Adia Barnes to SMU. Arizona has six projected players remaining on its 2025-26 roster.

Paris averaged 8.3 points per game, 2.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 39.3 percent from the floor, 30.6 percent on three-point attempts and 59.6 percent from the free throw line with a 45.8 eFG percentage. Paris played in all 33 games and started 24.

Rolf averaged 3.2 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 1.2 APG while shooting 40.2 percent from the field, 28.0 percent on three-point attempts and 70.0 percent from the free throw line with an eFG percentage of 44.3 in 31 games with 14 starts. Paris just completed her junior and Rolf was a freshman in 2024-25.

Paris transferred to Arizona from North Carolina before the 2024-25 season. Rolf came to Arizona from Roßdorf, Germany. Arizona has lost its entire 2024 freshman class with Katarina Kneževic and Lauryn Swann also entering the transfer portal after the end of the season.

After the departure of Adia Barnes to SMU, junior guard Paulina Paris has entered the transfer portal and will be following Barnes to SMU per @TaliaGoodmanWBB.



Freshman guard Mailien Rolf has also entered the portal from Arizona, per source. — Skim Milkey (@SkimMilkey) April 5, 2025

Arizona signed wings Jasmine Gipson and Roxy White in the 2025 class. It is not known if Gipson and White will honor those commitments. Guard Somto Okafor is committed to Arizona in the 2026 class. The new Arizona head coach will have a tough challenge salvaging a freshman class if Gipson and White ask for their release.

Paris was a key starter for Arizona and Rolf added depth. Women's basketball players can continue entering the transfer portal through April 23. Players do not need to commit to a new program by that date. The new Arizona coach will be extremely busy filling out a coaching staff and the roster for the 2025-26 season.