Pelle Larsson continues impact in NBA Las Vegas Summer League

Pelle Larsson scored 14 points and had three rebounds and two assists and a steal as the Miami Heat lost 92-72 on Sunday in the NBA Las Vegas Summer League. Keshad Johnson had five points, five rebounds, four assists, a steal and two blocks as Miami dropped to 0-2 in Las Vegas.

Larsson was 3-6 from the field, 2-2 on three-point attempts and 6-8 from the free throw line with five turnovers and one foul in 27:25. Johnson was 2-10 from the field, 0-5 on three-point attempts and 1-3 from the free throw line with two turnovers and five fouls in 27:13.

After leading 44-41 at halftime, Cleveland outscored Miami 30-13 in the third quarter to take command. Four Cavaliers scored in double figures, led by guard Jaylen Tyson with 21 points. Miami committed 24 turnovers, led by Larsson's five, to 15 by Cleveland. Cleveland outrebounded Miami 48-34.

After Miami led 6-2, Cleveland went on an 11-2 run to take a lead they never relinquished. Cleveland led by as many as 13 in the second quarter before Miami cut the deficit to three at halftime. A 16-1 Cleveland run in the third quarter, when Miami went nearly four minutes without a field goal, was decisive.

Pelle Larsson in the summer league so far:



18 PTS - 3 REB - 3 AST - 91 FT% - W

15 PTS - 5 REB - 4 AST - 50 FG% - W

16 PTS - 2 REB - 3 AST - 82 FT%

14 PTS - 3 REB - 2 AST - 50 FG%



Rate it from 1-10

Larsson is expected to play for Miami on Monday before leaving to join the Swedish National Team for EuroBasket, which takes place from August 27 to September 14. Finland, Germany, Great Britain, Lithuania and Montenegro are in Group B with Sweden.

Miami plays Boston at 5 PM Mountain Standard Time on Monday on ESPN. The last regularly scheduled game for Miami in the NBA Las Vegas Summer League is on Thursday at 1 PM MST versus the Detroit Pistons on NBATV. The consolation rounds, which Miami is likely headed to, will begin on Friday afternoon.