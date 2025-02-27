PFF lists Tetairoa McMillan's strengths and weaknesses Pre-NFL Draft

With the NFL Combine this week in Indianapolis, Pro Football Focus recently listed several strengths and weaknesses for each of the prospects in their top 50. Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is the third highest-ranked prospect on the PFF Big Board in the 2025 NFL Draft.

McMillan has exceptional height at WR at 6'5. PFF also likes McMillan's long strides, acceleration for his size, his infrequently making false steps, maximizing his catch radius and his consistency in limiting drops. McMillan was an explosive receiver throughout his Arizona career.

McMillan was 24th nationally in 2022 as a true freshman averaging 18.0 yards per reception. In 2023, McMillan finished 16th nationally with 10 touchdowns and third in receptions over 10, 20 and 30 yards. McMillan also finished third nationally in 2024 in receptions or more yards.

McMillan finished his Arizona career first with 3,423 receiving yards, third with 26 TD catches and fourth with 213 receptions. The Associated Press and The Sporting News named McMillan second-team All-American in 2023. McMillan earned consensus first-team All-American in 2024.

"3. WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

Strengths:



• Height stands out on tape before the first snap. He has a difference-making size.

• Smooth, long strides

• Impressive acceleration for his size

• Rarely see false steps in his release

• Comfortable maximizing a huge catch radius

• Just two drops on 136 targets



Weaknesses:



• Very slender build

• Very low separation scores vs. single coverage in 2023 (38 contested targets)

• Naturally tougher for him to sink/flip his hips for comebacks/curls

• Lacks the mass to be a consistent blocker" Nick Akridge, Pro Football Focus

The weaknesses listed above, the concern with McMillan's slender build is he is listed at 212 pounds. Interestingly, the PFF NFL comp used for McMillan was A.J. Green who played at 6'4 and 208 pounds. Increasing his body mass should help McMillan improve on his separating and improving as a blocker.

The weaknesses for McMillan should not prevent him from being a first-round pick and one of the first WRs selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. McMillan appears to be falling in the NFL Draft as Mel Kiper reportedly said on his podcast the NFL does not view him as a top 10 pick and he is projected to be drafted between 12 and 22.

Mel Kiper Jr on the ESPN First Draft Podcast states that the league does not view Arizona Wide Receiver Tetairoa McMillan as a top 10 player after taking to his sources from across the league



Instead McMillan’s range is viewed as being 12 to Dallas down to 22 to the Chargers pic.twitter.com/ZZH4Ud1o8N — Nick Kendell 🏔 (@NickKendellMHH) February 25, 2025

The combine will likely be critical for McMillan if he hopes to be drafted into the top 10. Performing well in the speed drills and putting up a good number in the bench press would significantly improve the draft position for McMillan. McMillan is unquestionably one of the most productive college players in the 2025 NFL Draft.

McMillan becoming the highest draftee in the history of the Arizona program seems to be becoming less likely. The Cincinnati Bengals chose Ricky Hunley as the seventh pick in the 1984 NFL Draft as the highest player ever selected from Arizona. It would be surprising based on current information if McMillan is drafted that high in 2025.