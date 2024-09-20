2 Arizona players projected in 2025 NFL Mock Draft 1st round with major surprise
Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports projects offensive tackle Jonah Savaiinaea and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan as the lone Arizona player in his latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft. Trapasso surprisingly projects Savaiinaea to be selected ahead of McMillans in his latest mock draft.
Trapasso projects Savaiinaea as the eighth overall pick and first offensive tackle taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. Savaiinaea is the third offensive tackle and 23rd overall prospect ranked by CBS Sports. Savaiinaea started two games at right tackle and one at left during the first three games in 2024.
Savaiinaea being projected to be taken in the 2025 NFL Draft ahead of McMillan is surprising. Trapasso projects McMillan to be the 13th pick in the 2025 first round to the Cleveland Browns. McMillian is projected as the second WR to be taken in the 2025 NFL Draft behind Luther Burden of Missouri.
Trapasso projects Burden to be selected ninth overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2025 NFL Draft. Burden is the eighth ranked prospect and the top WR in the 2025 NFL Draft class. McMillan is the 11th-ranked overall prospect and second WR behind Burden in the 2025 NFL Draft.
McMillan gained national attention with 10 receptions for 304 yards and four touchdowns in the 61-39 season-opening win over New Mexico. Through week three McMillan is sixth nationally with 23 receptions, second with 453 receiving yards and tied for fourth with four TDs.
Savaiinaea is the anchor of an Arizona offensive line that ranks 36th nationally allowing only three sacks in 2024 and 52nd with 13 tackles for loss allowed. Savaiinaea could become the second Arizona offensive lineman taken in the first round in as many years. Jordan Morgan was selected in the 2024 NFL Draft first round.
Morgan was the first first-round pick from Arizona since cornerback Antoine Cason in 2008. Brent Brennan and his staff have to continue to develop first-round talent to continue the trajectory Jedd Fisch set in three years with Arizona. The next nine weeks are critical for McMillan and Savaiinaea's futures.