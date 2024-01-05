Two key takeaways from No. 10 Arizona Basketball's drumming of Colorado
By Mason Duhon
TUCSON, AZ – No. 10 Arizona Basketball (11-3, 2-1) took care of business against Colorado (11-3, 2-1), and there are some things to learn from and build upon in this convincing bounce-back win.
In a matchup that looked tougher on paper than on the hardwood, No. 10 Arizona Basketball (11-3, 2-1 in Pac-12) took Colorado (11-3, 2-1 in Pac-12) to the cleaners with a 47-point victory. Coming off a shocking 100-82 loss at Stanford's hands, the Wildcats were subject to a media frenzy that left head coach Tommy Lloyd visibly frustrated.
The Wildcats answered the swirling questions with a domineering victory over one of the next-best teams in the Pac-12, where 14 of the 18 players on Arizona's roster saw playing time, and all but one of them recorded points. There are things to build off of with this win to keep the Wildcats in top shape once March rolls around.