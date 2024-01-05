Two key takeaways from No. 10 Arizona Basketball's drumming of Colorado
By Mason Duhon
First half dominance
The Wildcats dropped 50 points in a thrilling first half and two players finished the half already in double-digits before slowing down in the second half. The team shot over 51% both from the field and from the 3-point line in the first half. Sophomore point guard Kylan Boswell and senior guard Caleb Love finished for a combined 23 points, which equaled Colorado's 23 total points scored in the half.
Boswell was absolutely on fire, finishing the period with 12 points (courtesy of four 3-pointers) and sinking shots from beyond the arc like it was clockwork. One of his two assists came in the form of a stunning pass to Pelle Larsson for a layup that had announcers Dave Pasch and Bill Walton in a frenzy.
In the meantime, Love, despite facing tough defense and often more than one defender, shot 50% from the field and tacked on a free throw to finish the half with 11 points. He rarely, if ever, faced an open basket in the first half and had to earn every single point he tallied. He also hauled in two rebounds while not turning the ball over.
Pelle Larsson, a senior guard, was contributing at both ends of the court. He finished the first half with 9 points and an assist on the offensive side of the ball, while all four of his rebounds came on defense and he also notched a steal.
Contrary to past seasons, the Wildcats aren't looking like a second-half team right now. They're playing a punch-you-in-the-mouth style of offense and swarming on defense early to build up a strong lead that they will nurse for the rest of the game. The game against the Buffaloes shows Arizona's true DNA as a team that thrives on fast starts and finding ways to keep its foot on the gas.