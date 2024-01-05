Two key takeaways from No. 10 Arizona Basketball's drumming of Colorado
By Mason Duhon
Young talent developing
The freshmen were making their names known tonight, and center Motiejus Krivas established himself as the next great Arizona big man. In just 17 minutes of action, he went 7-for-8 from the field (87.5%) and tallied 15 points for his sixth double-digit scoring game of the season. He also brought in a team-lead-tying nine rebounds to pair with his two assists, one block, and one steal. Krivas has been a force in some really important games (see: Cal), and will take over for Ballo nicely when the time comes.
Guard KJ Lewis continues to make a case for more playing time with 5 points, two defensive rebounds, an assist, and a steal. Paulius Murauskas, in just six minutes, knocked down a 3-pointer, hauled in two rebounds, and dished out an assist while never turning the ball over.
Even the sophomores got their licks in. Jaden Bradley, who spent his freshman year with Alabama, only posted 3 points for the entire game in the form of a 3-pointer in the first half. However, he served up three assists on offense alongside his four defensive rebounds and two steals. Filip Borovicanin, who doesn't see much playing time, tallied 4 points and two assists on offense, while contributing a rebound on defense.
The Wildcats flexed their muscles with their depth in this game, with key contributions from the young players that typically ride the bench or don't see much playing time. This game, and the second half in particular, showed how well Arizona is set up moving forward.