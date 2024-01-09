2024 NFL Draft: Arizona football players that have declared following the Alamo Bowl
By Mason Duhon
TUCSON, AZ —With the 2023 Valero Alamo Bowl in the rear-view and on the heels of the first 10-win season since 2014, many Arizona Football players will be going pro in the spring.
The 2023 season was the best season Arizona Football has had in almost a decade. For the first time in years, the Wildcats were rife with talent on both sides of the ball and they set an expectation to win. After making their first bowl game in six years, they won the 2023 Valero Alamo Bowl against an Oklahoma team that went 10-2 in the regular season in a thrilling comeback.
On the heels of the massive victory and a phenomenal season, many key contributors from last season will be moving onto the next chapter of their lives: professional football. Eight players have officially declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, one has declared for the 2024 Global CFL Draft, and a pair of others have exhausted their eligibility but have not announced future intentions yet.
