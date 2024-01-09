2024 NFL Draft: Arizona football players that have declared following the Alamo Bowl
By Mason Duhon
Declared for 2024 NFL Draft
Jordan Morgan was the best player on this Arizona squad in the 2023 season, and it didn't become fully apparent until quarterback Noah Fifita was running for his life against Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. After missing the back end of 2022 with a season-ending knee injury, the Wildcats were lucky to get him back in the building for one more year of stock building. He spent the 2023 season blossoming into one of the top tackles in the draft.
Plenty of mock drafts and scouting reports have Morgan going as early as the mid- to late-first round and falling down as far as the middle of the second round. He won't be the first tackle taken, given that Notre Dame's Joe Alt and Penn State's Olumuyiwa Fashanu are locked in as top-15 talent in the class. As a left tackle headed to a league that puts more and more emphasis on athletic players along the line to add new wrinkles to the running game, Morgan has the potential to see a fair amount of playing time straight from the jump.
Despite his 2023 yardage total being a far cry from his back-to-back 1,000-plus-yard seasons in 2021 with UTEP and 2022 with Arizona, Cowing was on the verge of having to pay rent to the end zone. His 13 receiving touchdowns trails only the 14 hauled in by Oregon's Troy Franklin, but Franklin had the advantage of an extra game in the form of the Pac-12 championship.
Despite a standout resume, Cowing likely won't go until the fourth round at best, and will likely have to wait until the sixth round to hear his name called. He'll get pushed down the board as a member of the same class as Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU's Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., Florida State's Keion Coleman, and fellow Pac-12 studs in Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan, and Troy Franklin.
Wiley spent five seasons with Arizona and was one of the longest-tenured players on the Wildcats alongside Morgan. Despite seeing decreased playing time due to an ankle injury suffered around midseason, he flashed moments of brilliance throughout the season (like scoring three touchdowns against ASU for the second consecutive year) and had a stellar 1,000-plus all-purpose yardage season in 2022.
He will likely have to wait until Day 3 to hear his name called due to diminished positional value and limited playing time this year, but he is pro-caliber talent. His versatility as a one-cut-and-go runner that has exceptional receiving ability out of the backfield will land him a spot on a practice squad roster at the bare minimum. Occasional playing time on Sundays is a very reasonable expectation though, à la Gary Brightwell.
McLachlan went from unknown Southern Utah transfer with 168 career yards over two seasons to a focal point of the Arizona offense over the 2022 and 2023. He had the best season of his career in 2023, posting 45 receptions for 528 yards (11.7 yards per catch) and four touchdowns. He finished his Arizona career with 79 catches for 984 yards (12.4 yards per catch) and six touchdowns. He passed the legendary Rob Gronkowski for the most career catches by a tight end in an Arizona uniform.
Despite how integral he was to the Wildcats' offense, he likely won't be taken until the later rounds. He has solid size, sitting at 6 foot 5 and 245 pounds, so he could crack his way onto a 53-man rosters after the cuts roll around. He's shown solid athleticism, good hands, and has a few highlight-worthy hurdles, so he could occupy a role as a backup receiving tight end in the NFL.
Upshaw, in his sole season with Arizona, perfectly filled the role vacated by Hunter Echols following the 2022 season. Upshaw was the best edge rusher for the Wildcats, posting a team-leading and career-best 8.5 sacks in 2023. He paired that with 31 tackles (17 solo), a forced fumble, and a pass defended at the line. Upshaw also posted his first multi-sack game in his career against Stanford, where he recorded two.
Upshaw will likely have to wait to hear his name called until Day 3, with a passing chance he ends up as an undrafted free agent. Regardless, he will have a home in the NFL next year and the worst-case scenario is that he's a training camp body and practice squad player. He has a chance at cracking a 53-man roster and could see sparing play time on Sundays.
Nofoagatoto'a spent one season with Arizona after transferring in from Indiana prior to the 2023 season. He split time with Bill Norton at nose tackle and was an imposing presence anchoring the defensive line. He's a little shorter than Norton at 6 foot 3, but weighs a few pounds more at 330 pounds. He posted 11 total tackles on the season and a single pass deflected at the line last year.
It's not likely that Nofoagatoto'a will hear his name called until the sixth or seventh rounds at best, given a diminished positional value and a lack of standout stats/measurable production. If he ends up in the NFL, it's most likely he ends up as an undrafted free agent and plays a camp role. It's a good call on his end to also declare for the Global CFL Draft, where he could see much more playing time and a more stable career path.
Wyatt spent the 2023 season with Arizona after spending his freshman year with Illinois in 2018 and playing for Cal Poly in 2021 and 2022. In his only season with the Wildcats, he appeared in six games including the Valero Alamo Bowl. He posted six tackles on the season, all of which were solo. He also notched three pass breakups. The Alamo Bowl was his best showing of the season, where he notched two solo tackles and a pass breakup, accounting for one third of his stats for the season.
Given that he had a hard time cracking the starting roster amid a plethora of quality defensive backs, it's unlikely he hears his name called. He likely won't be taken until the sixth or seventh round, if at all, but he has a larger frame at 6 foot 1 and 190 pounds and could serve well as a training camp and practice squad player.
Manoa had spent 2018-2021 with UCLA before transferring to Arizona for the 2023 season and his final year of eligibility. As the starting defensive tackle next to either Norton or Nofoagatoto'a, he posted a very solid season. He finished with 28 total tackles, eight of them coming solo, a sack, a pass deflection at the line, and a fumble recovery. He tied a season-high three total tackles in the Alamo Bowl, sending him out on a high note.
Manoa, like others on the list, likely won't be a very hot commodity leading up to the draft largely due to diminished positional value. He'll be called on Day 3 if he gets called at all, and coaches at the next level may want him to put a little more weight on his 6 foot 5 frame to be a gap-filler in run defense. He'll most likely find a spot in training camp or on a practice squad.