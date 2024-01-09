2024 NFL Draft: Arizona football players that have declared following the Alamo Bowl

2024 NFL Draft: Arizona football players that have declared following the Alamo BowlBy Mason Duhon | Jan 9, 2024Oregon State v Arizona / Chris Coduto/GettyImagesPrevPrev3 of 3NextNextOut of eligibility but not yet declaredProjected: Late Day 3/UDFA. . DJ Williams. Willy. RBArizona v USC / Katelyn Mulcahy/GettyImagesProjected: Late Day 3/UDFA. . Martell Irby. Irb. DBArizona v USC / Katelyn Mulcahy/GettyImagesReturning for another yearBill Norton. Big. DT. Eligibility remaining: 1 year.Good news for Arizona: Senior defensive tackle Bill Norton is coming back for a final season in 2024.Said Arizona defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen: "He better come back. He doesn't have a choice." pic.twitter.com/w13dAB67kF— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) December 20, 2023READ. DC. Who Arizona Football should consider for its next Defensive Coordinator. darkNextHome/Wildcats Football