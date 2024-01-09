Zona Zealots
Fansided

2024 NFL Draft: Arizona football players that have declared following the Alamo Bowl

By Mason Duhon

Oregon State v Arizona
Oregon State v Arizona / Chris Coduto/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
4 of 4
Next

Out of eligibility but not yet declared

Projected: Late Day 3/UDFA. . Martell Irby. Irb. DB

Martell Irby
Arizona v USC / Katelyn Mulcahy/GettyImages

Returning for another year

Bill Norton. Big. DT. Eligibility remaining: 1 year.

Eligibility: 1 year. . Kyle Ostendorp. Dorp. P

Kyle Ostendorp
Arizona v USC / Meg Oliphant/GettyImages

READ. DC. Who Arizona Football should consider for its next Defensive Coordinator. dark

Home/Wildcats Football