2025 3-Star QB Robert McDaniel commits to Arizona Football
Starting to gain momentum in the recruiting class for 2025, Arizona Football has received a commitment from 3-star Quarterback Robert McDaniel.
While Arizona Football has been busy over the past several weeks finalizing its 2024 roster, head coach Brent Brennan and Co. are starting to put more focus on the recruiting class of 2025.
And making news on Sunday afternoon, the Wildcats picked up its second commitment in the class as three-star quarterback Robert McDaniel officially pledged to the University of Arizona.
Having been previously committed to Cal since March, McDaniel de-committed from Cal just days ago, and it didn't take him long to flip his allegiance to Brennan and the Cats.
Hailing from Hughson High School in Northern California, McDaniel reportedly holds scholarship offers from Cal, Washington State, Virginia, Oregon State, and Indiana among several others according to 247Sports.
And luckily for us, McDaniel comes to Tucson where he will help deepen this quarterback room, and bring a lot of talent and upside!
Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 195 pounds, Robert McDaniel provides immediate depth to the Arizona Football team.
Coming into this recruiting cycle, it was clear that Arizona needed a quarterback, and fortunately for us, Brennan and Co. have found their guy in McDaniel.
A bit of smaller for a quarterback, Robert moves well in and out of the pocket and plays at a quicker pace and tempo. With a quick release, he is comfortable throwing the ball on the run and has a bit of wiggle as a quarterback as well.
As a junior this past season, McDaniel threw for 2,839 yards and 33 touchdowns to just four interceptions on 181-304 (59.5 percent) passes thrown. Additionally, Robert ran for 180 yards on 25 carries with three touchdowns.
Overall, this is a talented kid with solid upside, and coming in, he will help strengthen this position group and provide immediate depth!
