2026 3-Star OL Michael Langi commits to Arizona Football
Beginning to make headway in the recruiting class of 2026, Arizona Football has received a commitment from 3-Star OL, Michael Langi.
The commitment action continues! Despite picking up 12 commitments in the past seven days, head coach Brent Brennan and Arizona Football aren't done!
Making news on Tuesday evening, the Wildcats received its first commitment in the class of 2026 as highly-touted offensive lineman Michael Langi (brother to 2025 football prospect Peter Langi) committed to the Wildcats.
Officially picking Arizona over offers from Arizona State, Penn State, San Diego State, and Colorado among others, the No. 510 overall played in the class of 2026 is coming to Tucson!
Hailing from Archbishop Riordan in San Francisco, CA, Langi will join teammate and 2025 Losipini Tupou.
Standing a massive 6-feet-3-inches, and weighing 265 pounds, Michael Langi is a huge addition to Arizona Football.
As if the 2025 recruiting class wasn't shaping up to be a solid class for Arizona, 2026 has started with a bang for the Wildcats!
Hailing from Northern California, Michael is one of the best linemen in the class of 2026 and is a huge win for Brennan and Co. as the Wildcats add more beef to its offensive line, and more specifically, they are adding an extremely talented kid with a lot of upside.
As a sophomore, he is already a big kid and projects to be even bigger with continued growth, development, and maturity. Overall, the talent and skill are there and it will be exciting to see this kid continue to develop! Just take a look at his film here!
