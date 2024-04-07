3 Arizona Basketball players in line for bigger roles next season
Arizona's top three bench guys looked really promising last year.
By Mason Duhon
Bradley is in line for the biggest increase in workload come the 2024-25 season. After spending his freshman year with Alabama, he transferred to Arizona ahead of the 2023-24 season despite Boswell being locked and loaded as the point guard.
Well, things aren't looking so locked anymore. Boswell had a serviceable season overall, but it wasn't the great year anybody was hoping for. He had some of his roughest games in the biggest spots, and Bradley always seemed to be the safety valve.
He played in all 36 games and averaged 20.2 minutes per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Bradley brings a defensive toughness to the floor and plays an extremely balanced game that keeps the rest of the Arizona squad in a rhythm. He was the best sixth man in the Pac-12 last season and will be on a tear after getting snubbed for the 2023-24 Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year award.