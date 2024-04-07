3 Arizona Basketball players in line for bigger roles next season
Arizona's top three bench guys looked really promising last year.
By Mason Duhon
Lewis was seventh in Arizona's rotation, but it didn't stop him from showing that he's worthy of a starting spot. The former four-star recruit and fifth-best player coming out of Texas in 2023 played in all 36 games and averaged 18.3 minutes per game as a freshman.
Though he didn't see a ton of time, he made it worth head coach Tommy Lloyd's while to put him on the court. He's an even bigger asset on defense than Bradley, forcing 1.1 steals per game and making a habit of living in a ball-handler's grill. He's not the most prolific scorer (6.1 ppg) yet, but he's shown flashes in his 18-point outing against UCLA and a 15-pointer against USC in the Pac-12 Tournament.
He's also extremely great at keeping the ball out of harm's way, and he was the only player averaging over 15 minutes who turned the ball over less than once per game. His efforts resulted in a Pac-12 All-Freshman team honorable mention, and the young gun will only get better in Year 2 with some more seasoning.