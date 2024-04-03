3 Arizona Basketball players who probably won't be back next season
By Mason Duhon
1 of 4
The transfer portal is open and the offseason is on in Tucson, and Arizona Basketball is poised for some roster shakeup. Freshman forwards Paulius Murauskas and Filip Borovicanin have already entered the transfer portal, and it's hard to imagine they'll be the last. Additionally, the NBA draft will be claiming people aside from just Keshad Johnson, who's out of eligibility.
Pelle Larsson, Kylan Boswell, and Caleb Love could all return for the 2024-25 season in Arizona uniforms, but it's becoming less and less likely that they will. In this, well explore the various paths they could take and the decisions these young men are wrestling with right now.