3 Arizona Basketball players who probably won't be back next season
By Mason Duhon
Larsson has one more year of eligibility remaining, but after testing the NBA Draft waters last offseason, he seems geared up to fully take the plunge. Another season that doesn't end in a championship could hurt the stock he spent all season building up as high as it will go.
Though he's generally only regarded as a second-round talent, it's widely believed that he has the most NBA upside on the team. He's 6-foot-6 and, as strange as it is to say, he just moves like a pro. He's still raw and some good coaching will bring out the best in him. His best basketball is ahead of him even though he's coming off a career year where he started all 36 games and averaged 30 minutes per game.
He averaged a respectable 12.8 points per game, but his shooting stats are where he really stands out. He shot nearly 52% from the field and 42.6% from distance while draining 75% of his free throws. He also dished out a team-leading 3.7 assists per game. In short, Larsson will find a job at the next level and NBA coaches will salivate over how they can develop him.
