3 Arizona players projected in ESPN's top 25 2025 NFL Draft prospects
Field Yates of ESPN, via Thomas Goldkamp of On3, ranks three Arizona players in his top 25 2025 NFL Draft prospects. Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea and cornerback Tacario Davis are on the list posted by Yates on Wednesday.
Davis, McMillan, kicker Tyler Loop, linebacker Jacob Manu and Savaiinaea were each named preseason first-team All-Big XII. Arizona has only had two players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft once. Linebacker Chris Singleton was selected eighth and defensive end Anthony Smith 11th in the 1990 NFL Draft.
Yates ranks McMillan as the eighth-best 2025 prospect, Savaiinaea 20th and Davis 25th. McMillan is a near lock to be the first Arizona wide receiver ever selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. At 25th, Savaiinaea would be the highest-drafted Arizona offensive lineman ever.
Davis is projected to be the first Arizona first-round defensive back since Antoine Cason was selected 27th overall by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2008. Davis would be the highest-drafted defensive back from Arizona since the Baltimore Ravens selected Chris McAllister 10th overall in 1999.
"The 6-foot-5 Arizona wideout is one of the most physically imposing receivers in the potential draft class, and he had a big year catching passes from Noah Fifita in 2023. Another year of chemistry building should only help.- Thomas Goldkamp, On3
McMillan logged an impressive 1,242 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last fall, up with the nation’s best. That came on the heels of a 702-yard campaign in 2022, so McMillan could well leave school as one of the most productive wideouts in program history"
McMillan needs 1,247 receiving yards to become Arizona's all-time leader. Bobby Wade who became Arizona's WR coach during the 2024 offseason currently holds the Arizona all-time record with 3,351 receiving yards. McMillan is 130 receptions behind behind Mike Thomas for the Arizona career record.
Goldkamp only profiled the top 10 players on Yates' list. Savaiinaea earned honorable mention All-Pac 12 in 2023 and was named to the preseason watch lists for the Lombardi Award and the Outland Trophy. Savainaea will help anchor the Arizona offensive line in 2024 at right tackle.
Davis is Arizona's top CB entering the 2024 season. In 2023 Davis was named second-team All-Pac 12 by the Associated Press. Davis is on the preseason watch lists for the Jim Thorpe Award honoring the best defensive back in college football and the Nagurski Trophy for the best defensive player nationally.
The top end talent on the Arizona roster is nearly unprecedented. There are several other players on the Arizona roster who were highly ranked coming out of high school, but have not lived up their projections in college. Next April should be historic for the Arizona football program in the NFL Draft.