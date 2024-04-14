3 (more) transfers Arizona Basketball needs to target — and one they shouldn't
By Mason Duhon
Throw the bag at:
Arizona Basketball bringing in a grad transfer forward who's coming off an appearance in the NCAA National Championship game should sound familiar — it's how Johnson ended up in Tucson. Gillis has spent the last four seasons at Purdue but hasn't gotten the chance to be a full-time starter since his redshirt freshman year in 2020-21.
Gillis didn't start a single game last year and only played 21.2 minutes per game while averaging 6.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists. Though he hasn't been able to find a spot in Purdue's starting lineup, Arizona would certainly start him at the 3 or the 4. His experience with one of the premier college basketball teams is something Arizona needs to continue targeting as it did with Johnson and Caleb Love last offseason.
Wolf was a menace as a combo forward/center in his first year as a starter with Yale. After playing in 21 games for an average of 7.2 minutes in his freshman year, he exploded onto the scene and started 31 out of 32 games played and averaged 30.8 minutes per game. The former unranked prospect is generating some high-level interes this offseason, and it's well-deserved.
He averaged 14.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.3 steals, and a block per game. This type of all-around production from someone listed on the roster at 7 feet tall is impressive, and Arizona would be looking to condition him the same way they did Ballo. He's both athletic and big enough that he can play at both the 4 and the 5 spots, and the thought of pairing him with Motiejus Krivas is an exciting prospect.