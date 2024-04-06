3 players Arizona Basketball recruited who are in the transfer portal
By Mason Duhon
The blueprint:
One of the players Arizona offered a scholarship to from the 2022 class spurned the Wildcats in favor of the Alabama Crimson Tide. The New York-native point guard out of the IMG Academy was in the same class as Kylan Boswell and was one of the top 30 high school prospects nationwide.
His name? Jaden Bradley.
Bradley spent just one season in Tuscaloosa, where he earned SEC All-Freshman honors after starting 22 of 37 games played and averaging 6.4 points, 3.1 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game. However, the pairing of Mark Sears and Aaron Estraded got Bradley shipped out of Alabama and into Arizona, where he emerged as a mainstay in the lineup alongside the guard Arizona recruited ahead of him. After missing out on him the first time, Arizona finally got its golden goose.