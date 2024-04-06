3 players Arizona Basketball recruited who are in the transfer portal
By Mason Duhon
After snubbing Arizona for Washington as a member of the 2022 class, Johnson has blossomed into a reliable player up in Seattle. Now — likely in part due to the firing of Mike Hopkins — he'll be looking for a new home after swiping the Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year award out from under Jaden Bradley's nose in the 2023-24 season.
Johnson's best offers coming out of high school were San Diego State, Arizona, and Washington. While San Diego State made a Final Four and Arizona dominated the Pac-12, Johnson had to watch as the Huskies were barely able to crack .500 in his two seasons there. However, his scoring shot up from 6.8 points on 19.5 minutes per game to 11.1 points per game while averaging in 24.2 minutes.
While he has publicly announced the five schools he's down to — Oregon, UCLA, Indiana, Florida, and a Washington return — never say never, and Arizona is more likely to win a championship than any of the rest. If he were to land at Arizona, he'd likely take up the mantle as the triggerman that Caleb Love was.