3 players Arizona Basketball recruited who are in the transfer portal
By Mason Duhon
McClendon is the oldest player on this list as a member of the 2021 class, but even with three years under his belt, he still has two full seasons of eligibility remaining. He never quite found his footing in Westwood, having redshirted his true freshman year and never solidified a starting role, so he'll be scouting his options on the open market.
Once he did hit the lineup in 2022-23, it was strictly in a rotational capacity; he didn't start any of the 27 games he played and averaged just 9.3 minutes per game. Last year saw a massive increase in playing time, where he averaged just over 21 minutes per game and started four of the 33 games he played.
He isn't extremely prolific at anything (4.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.1 apg), but he can do enough of everything to make himself a serviceable depth piece. While he'll likely be looking for a mid-major starting role, if he lands at Arizona, it's a rehab project and rotational/sixth man role for a player who's stock has plummeted after three years of the Mick Cronin experience.
