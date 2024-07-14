3 Reasons why Arizona Football will have a better Defense than Advertised
We are still over a month away from the 2024 Arizona Football season, but we look at the Top Three reasons why this defense will be better than advertised.
The 2024 Arizona Football season is quickly approaching, and as the Wildcats and fans alike have lofty expectations for the upcoming season, one thing that is not being talked about enough for the potential success of this team is the defense.
Make no mistake, this is a group that did lose some important personnel and coach Johnny Nansen to Texas from the year prior, so naturally, there are going to be some concerns and lingering questions about this group.
Overall, I do think that head coach Brent Brennan and the staff did a nice job of adding some replacement pieces. From adding Chubba Ma'ae, to Kevon Darton, Stanley Ta'ufo'ou, Tre Smith, and Jarra Anderson among others, I do think this group will be better than advertised, and I break down the top three reasons as to why!