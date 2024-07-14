Zona Zealots
3 Reasons why Arizona Football will have a better Defense than Advertised

By Eric Townsend

Oct 28, 2023; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats linebacker Jacob Manu #5 celebrates a tackle agaisnt Oregon State Beavers place kicker Atticus Sappington #36 during the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 28, 2023; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats linebacker Jacob Manu #5 celebrates a tackle agaisnt Oregon State Beavers place kicker Atticus Sappington #36 during the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports / Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports
Gunner Maldonado
Valero Alamo Bowl - Arizona v Oklahoma / Ronald Cortes/GettyImages

Reason No. 2: Arizona's secondary is criminally underrated

Having one lockdown corner on your defense is not common, and having two is even more rare. Arizona was very fortunate to have both Tacario Davis and Ephesians Prysock last season, but heading into 2024, only Davis returns. 

Luckily, Davis appears to be the better defensive prospect; however, that still leaves a large opening on the other side of him at the other corner spot.

Granted, Arizona does have some options, so I do think they will be fine, but it will be interesting to see who steps in and steps up!

But what isn't being talked about enough is the skill and depth of this safety group. 

Coming into 2024, the Wildcats return all three starters in Gunner Maldonado, Dalton Johnson, and Treydan Stukes (Nickel). Additionally, Genesis Smith returns after a solid freshman season as well. Bias aside, this has to be one of the better secondaries in the Big XII.

To me, even without a solidified starter opposite of Davis, this is still a very talented defensive secondary, and they are not getting enough credit. Look for them to be a big part of the defense's overall success this year.

