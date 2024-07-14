3 Reasons why Arizona Football will have a better Defense than Advertised
Reason No. 3: Duane Akina is an Elite Coach
Beyond keeping Noah Fifita, Tetairoa McMillan, and Jacob Manu among several others, I think one of the biggest wins this off-season for head coach Brent Brennan was keeping Duane Akina on staff.
Perhaps one of the greatest secondary coaches of all time, I do not find it a coincidence that this group improved immensely from 2022 to 2023, especially in the secondary.
Granted, Arizona had some great personnel and coaches last season; however, I do think Akina had a hand in this group's success, and luckily for us, he is returning in 2024 with an even larger role.
Returning several key starters, and adding some solid transfers along the way, I think Akina is equipped with a solid group that should be a competitive one this year!
To be clear, I am not expecting a Top 20 finish by any means, I also don't see this group finishing in the Bottom 20 either. Overall, I think this defense can be comparable to last season, and they are going to be a better group than people are anticipating.
