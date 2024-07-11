3-Star Florida WR Isaiah Mizell commits to Arizona Football
Adding yet another piece to its 2025 recruiting class, Arizona Football has received a commitment from Florida WR Isaiah Mizell.
Head Coach Brent Brennan may be busy taking part in the Big XII Media Day held in Las Vegas, NV, but that does not mean that he and Arizona Football are too distracted to continue recruiting.
Just days after adding an in-state receiver commitment from Gio Richardson, the Wildcats have added yet another player in the class of 2025, this time tapping into the Sunshine State (Florida) as they have added Isaiah Mizell.
A multi-sport star and speedster of a wide receiver, Mizell announced his commitment via social media on Wednesday afternoon, officially picking the Wildcats over offers from Kansas State, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, and Appalachian State among several others.
Hailing from Boone High School in Orlando, FL, Mizell will join the Wildcats in Tucson and will add immediate depth to a growing wide receiver room.
Ranked No. 855 nationally in the class of 2025, the 6-foot, 160-pound receiver is another solid recruiting win for Arizona Football.
If you have been following Arizona Football recruiting action the past few weeks, you would have seen that the Wildcats have had a nice mix of offensive and defensive commitments, and with the addition of Isaiah Mizell, he will add another weapon to a Wildcat offense that could be potent.
A solid vertical threat, Isaiah possesses great top-end speed as a receiver, and that can largely be attributed to his abilities as a track athlete. He has a good release on his routes and can be a dynamic playmaker with more polish and coaching.
He is a kid that can easily flip the field, and can make defenses pay if he gets behind them! At Boone this past season, Isaiah reportedly had 1,057 yards receiving on 49 receptions with 22 touchdowns according to MaxPreps. Additionally, he is a skilled returner, so that is something to keep an eye on once he comes to Tucson!
Overall, this is a kid with a lot of talent and upside, and with continued maturity and development, he could become a special player. Just take a look at his highlights!
